April 19, 2023
WORLD
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Long lines for scarce aid in Bangladesh
Nearly half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since violence broke out last month in Myanmar's Rakhine state. And aid agencies say resources are becoming scarce. TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury sent this report from inside a refugee camp.
