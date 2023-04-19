Northern Iraq Referendum: Arabs and Turkmen dispute controversial vote

Three largely Kurdish areas in northern Iraq are preparing to vote on whether to have greater autonomy from Baghdad. But there's growing concern in the ethnically mixed city of Kirkuk. Hundreds of thousands of Arabs and Turkmen who live there oppose the referendum. Our Middle East Correspondent Yolo-ap-Dafid reports from the oil-rich city that's at the centre of a tug-of-war.