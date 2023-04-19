Northern Iraq Referendum: Different groups claim right on oil rich Kirkuk

The Kurdish Regional Government is exporting 260,000 barrels of oil per day, mostly through a pipeline to Turkey. And Iraq's government exports 160,000 barrels per day From Kirkuk our Middle East Correspondent Iolo Ap Dafydd reports