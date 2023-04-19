Northern Iraq Referendum: Vote counting under way in independence ballot

We begin our programme with the Northern Iraq independence referendum. Polls have closed and counting is now underway. There was a large voter turnout, despite international condemnation and warnings the referendum could ignite more conflict in the region. The vote was organised by the Kurdish Regional Government - or KRG - but it is non-binding. Our correspondent Nicole Johnston reports from Erbil.