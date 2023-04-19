Northern Iraq Referendum: Counting under way in independence vote

Early results in the Kurdish Regional Government's non-binding referendum shows more than 90 percent of voters want independence. A final result is expected by Wednesday. There was a large turnout, despite international condemnation, and warnings that the referendum could ignite more conflict in the region. Our correspondent Nicole Johnston reports from Erbil.