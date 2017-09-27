Strait Talk: What is the Sykes-Picot agreement, explainer

It's been 100 years since the Sykes-Picot agreement was signed as the Ottoman Empire was on its decline. This agreement carved up the middle-east between the British and the French. How has it affected the Middle East a century later? Strait Talk producer Usmaan Lone explains