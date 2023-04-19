US Mass Shootings: Las Vegas marks the deadliest in recent US history

Las Vegas concert shooting ranks as the worst mass shooting in recent US history. The worst had been in Orlando Florida last year when gunman Omar Marteen opened fire inside the pulse nightclub killing 49 people. The Virginia Tech shooting in April 2007 saw 32 people shot dead by 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho. The fourth deadliest mass killing was in December 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, when Adam Lanza gunned down 20 children and six adults just before Christmas.