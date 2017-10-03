Open Mosque Day: Germany's mosques open their doors to public

On the same day every year, around a thousand mosques in Germany invite people from different faiths to have a look inside and learn about Islam. This year's Open Mosque Day comes on the heels of German elections in which an anti-immigrant party captured almost thirteen percent of the vote. Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin. #OpenMosqueDay #Mosque #Berlin