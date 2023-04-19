Las Vegas Massacre: Shooter's girlfriend denies knowledge of attack

The girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, the gunman blamed for the massacre, says she had no idea he was planning the attack. Her comments came on the day US President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas to meet the injured and thank those who helped the victims. Marilou Danley described the Paddock she knew as a kind and quiet man. But Las vegas police have called him dangerous and disturbed.