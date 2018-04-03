Roundtable: Power economics

It's the gatekeeper of the world economy, but does the IMF serve the interests of all its members? This month the IMF, the World Bank and their member countries hold their annual get together to talk about the world outlook. One issue that might arise is whether the current economic order works for everyone. Some believe the IMF's policies and frameworks are not necessarily a good fit for all the economies it helps. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.