Strait Talk: From Coups to Nukes, what's next for Iran?

Strait Talk details Iran's tumultuous journey through the 20th century from coups, to revolutions, to nuke deals. In 1953, the CIA sponsored a coup in Iran to overthrow Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. Replacing him was the despised Shah Reza Pahlavi. A reign of corruption and oppression soon followed, leading to the 1979 Iranian revolution. Now as Iran sees the easing of sanctions through a recently signed Nuclear Deal, a volatile and unpredictable US President is threatening to shake things up. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.