Strait Talk: Turkey's plan to resolve problems in the Middle East

The Middle East - It's often called the world's most unstable region - and for a reason - For Turkey's it's the result of decades of Western meddling, in what are essentially local problems. For Turkey, the solution is simple as Usman Lone explains. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world