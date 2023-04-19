Mission Accomplished?: UN accused of sexual abuse in Haiti

On Sunday, the United Nations will pull its peacekeepers out of Haiti after 13 years in the country. All week here on TRT World, we're looking at the UN's legacy there, a legacy seen by many as, at best, questionable. In the third part of our special series, Anelise Borges speaks to Sandra Honore, the head of the mission, about one of the most serious questions dogging peacekeepers in Haiti: the many accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse.