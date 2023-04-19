The War in Syria: Displaced mobile mechanic builds new life

More than six million people have been internally displaced by the war in Syria, but once they leave their homes and possessions behind, they still have to find some way to earn a living. One Syrian mechanic has found an interesting way to reach his customers in Damascus. Nick Davies-Jones takes a look.