Mission Accomplished?: Haiti's difficult history of natural disasters

After the departure of UN troops this weekend, Haiti will be on its own in maintaining peace and stability. For a country that's vulnerable on many levels, that will be a major challenge. The small Caribbean nation is still recovering from a devastating earthquake that claimed more than 200 thousand lives and displaced half a million. TRT World's Latin America correspondent, Anelise Borges, reports on the difficult task of rebuilding Haiti. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world