UN in Haiti: Mission accomplished?

On October 15th, one of the UN's most important peacekeeping missions came to an end. MINUSTAH, the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti, was shut down after 13 years in the country. While the UN claims the mission was "a success", activists believe peacekeepers did more harm than good to Haitians. TRT World's Anelise Borges travelled to Haiti to speak to locals about what they think MINUSTAH's legacy will be.