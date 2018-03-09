New Music out of Old Wood: Serbian violin maker keeps tradition alive

In an age where most things are manufactured by machines, a craftsman in Serbia is still making one of the world's oldest instruments by hand. Christine Pirovolakis reports how a good violin takes 200 hours to assemble and that's just the beginning.