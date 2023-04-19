Catalan Referendum: Madrid turns up the heat on Carles Puigdemont

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has failed to clarify whether Catalonia plans to break away from Spain, and has instead called for talks. The central government says that won't happen until he complies with the law. It's given him until Thursday to drop his push for independence. Sarah Morice reports