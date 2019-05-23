Off The Grid - Unwanted, The Rohingya Exodus

Half a million Rohingya Muslims have been forced to flee Myanmar and now live in camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, with not much hope to return. Off The Grid met some of them at the border. Production team: Alexandra Pauliat, Shamim Chowdhury, Nicolas Davies-Jones, Ilkay Erkoc, Engin Uzun