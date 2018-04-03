Strait Talk: Somalia’s struggle for stability - a look at the nation from the 1990s to now

As Somalia's Prime Minister meets with bombing victims being treated in Turkey, we trace the events that have made Somalia one of the world’s most unstable countries. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world