The War in Syria: Idlib schools cautiously reopen for a new term

Meanwhile, in another part of Idlib province, there are signs every day life is getting better. The "de-escalation zone deal" brokered by Turkey and Russia, has seen schools reopen and students enrol for the new term. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, there is still a sense of anxiety/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world