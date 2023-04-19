Catalan Crisis: Catalan president rules out snap election

Hopes of a possible solution to the Catalan independence crisis are fading after the regional president ruled out a snap election. It was thought a new vote might encourage the Spanish government to abandon its plans to impose direct rule. Sarah Morice reports.