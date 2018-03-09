India's ATM Fountains: ATMs provide Delhi slums clean and cheap water

In India, cash machines are helping people in the slums of New Delhi access a basic human right. Neha Poonia explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world