Catalan Crisis: Regional leaders jailed over independence push

Spain's state prosecutor has asked a judge to issue a European arrest warrant for the deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont. It came as eight former members of his cabinet were jailed after appearing in a Madrid court for their role in the region's push for independence. Puigdemont has called the jailings a 'mistake' and demanded their release. Amber Austin-Wright reports.