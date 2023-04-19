Climate Change: China encourages drivers to go green

China has unveiled a new credit scheme to boost the development of green vehicles, but it's decided to delay it for a year to help companies get up to speed. As Sandy Huang finds out in Beijing, the world's largest auto market is setting wheels in motion to phase out fossil-fueled vehicles.