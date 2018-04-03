Strait Talk: Istanbul's traffic woes

A 30-minute drive in Istanbul can take over an hour during evening rush hour, leading to an extra 125 hours wasted stuck in traffic every year. But some innovators are trying to change that. Aadel Haleem reports. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world