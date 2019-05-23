WORLD
2 MIN READ
Off The Grid - Silent Death on a Syrian Journey
This documentary was nominated for the International Emmy Awards in 2018. He already won the Investigative Medium Award 2018 at the DIG Awards in Italy and is now part of the official 2020 selection of Los Angeles International Film Festival. We expose a booming illegal trade in the Middle East: organ trafficking. Producer/Director Mouhssine Ennaimi visits Lebanon where hundreds of thousands of desperately poor Syrians have taken refuge. With little money for food and shelter, Abu Ahmed and Abdallah have sold their kidneys to organ traffickers. One of them was given only a fraction of the sum promised and now faces health complications. The other one is recovering in a filthy room in a dirty slum hoping to be smuggled to Europe by the organ trafficker. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #OffTheGrid #OrganTrafficking
May 23, 2019
