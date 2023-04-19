Zimbabwe Politics: Alex Magaisa joins the discussion

In Zimbabwe, military vehicles have been seen heading towards the capital Harare - a day after defence forces threatened military action. It's not known why the vehicles have been deployed. However, there's heightened unease after an armed forces commander openly threatened to intervene in politics if a purge in the ruling party didn't stop.