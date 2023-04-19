Zimbabwe Power Play: Soldiers take over Zimbabwe State TV, army denies coup

Soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation) on Wednesday after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup. Just 24 hours after military chief General Constantino Chiwenga threatened to intervene to end a purge of his allies in Mugabe's ZANU-PF, a reporter saw armoured personnel carriers on main roads around the capital.