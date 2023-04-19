Zimbabwe Power Play: Military in control but denies coup

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has told neighbouring president Jacob Zuma that he is currently under house arrest. The country's military has denied staging a coup - even though it has taken Mugabe and his wife into custody. In a televised address, the armed forces say they are targeting criminals within the government. Caitlin McGee reports.