Nexus: Why is Trump so popular on Twitter?

US President Trump has the most Twitter followers of all current world leaders –beating the Pope by around 27 million. Why do so many people want to hear what he has to say? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world