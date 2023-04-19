WORLD
Zimbabwe Coup: Ruling party ZANU PF threatens to fire Mugabe
After 37 years in power, Robert Mugabe's future as President of Zimbabwe hangs in the balance. The military chief has held talks with 93-year-old Mugabe to pressure him to stand down. The army says it will make an announcement on the outcome as soon as possible. The man who's expected to take Mugabe's place as leader, ousted deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, has flown back into the country. Caitlin McGee reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 19, 2023
