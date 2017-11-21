Off The Grid - Agadez, The Migrant Mirage

Agadez, is at the heart of Europe migrant crisis. The last stop for West Africans before the most dangerous leg of their journey: crossing the Sahara desert. Europe wants to stop them from coming. And Niger is now trying to stop them from going. We went to Agadez to meet the people risking it all to fulfill their European dream. And those still trying to smuggle them into Libya despite the government crackdown. Production team: Nicole Johnston, Sara Monetta, Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandra Pauliat Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #OffTheGrid #Agadez #MigrantCrisis