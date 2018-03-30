Money Talks: Uganda’s KadAfrica teaches women farming skills

In Uganda, a company is helping women out of poverty by teaching them how to grow fruit. And as well as being taught commercial agriculture, they are given free land to practice it on. Julius Mugambwa has more from Kabarole in Western Uganda.