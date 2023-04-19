My Story: Giovanny Barrantes, Guna Indian

An indigenous group in Panama is slowly losing its land to climate change. Rising sea levels will ultimately force the Guna to abandon the islands they have lived on for generations. Giovanny Barrantes, a member of the tribe, is using music to express how his people are feeling about the life changing transformation climate change is going to have on the Guna. This is his story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world