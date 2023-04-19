April 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The War in Syria: Interview with Talal Silo, Former SDF spokesman
A former general of the Syrian Democratic Forces is alleging that the US supplied arms to the SDF with few questions about where these arms were going. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
The War in Syria: Interview with Talal Silo, Former SDF spokesman
Explore