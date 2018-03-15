Focal Point: Losing Paradise

Climate change is about to deprive the Gunas of their home. The San Blas Islands are slowly being claimed by the ocean and the indigenous Guna people - who lived in the region for generations - will have to relocate. What impact will this have on the community and their culture? And is their story a prelude to what might happen to the rest of us in the future as a result of climate change?