December 13, 2017
Malaysia corruption scandal
For years, one of the world's biggest corruption scandals has dogged Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak. His opponents say the country's sovereign fund is being looted. And they've been ratcheting up the criticism ahead of next year's general election. They now have a lot more ammo. Last week the US' top prosecutor, attorney general Jeff Sessions, called Razak's government -- kleptocracy at its worst.
