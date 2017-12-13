Money Talks: Qatar signs $6.7B deal to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets from UK

Qatar has been under blockade by its Arab neighbours for more than six months. The tiny Gulf emirate of Qatar is moving rapidly to stock up its military and it is spending a lot of cash to do so. It signed a contract over the weekend with the UK to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets for $6.7 billion. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas explains the details.