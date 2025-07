Money Talks: Turkey GDP growth jumps to 11.1% in third quarter

Turkey has become the world's fastest-growing major economy. According to official statistics, GDP surged more than 11% in the third quarter of 2017. That is its fastest growth rate in 6 years. Report by Adefemi Akinsanya followed by analysis from Dr. Emine Nur Gunay, Economist and Member of Turkish Parliament for the AK Party.