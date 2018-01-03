Roundtable: Brexit Progress

An agreement that takes Brexit negotiations to the next stage - it's progress, but has Britain had to bow to the demands of the EU? And what does that mean for the crucial next round - the trade talks? 18 months with nothing agreed and then at last - consensus on some aspects of the divorce settlement - Britain's exit fee, the Irish border and the rights of citizens. But is Britain in a strong enough position going into phase two? Can it get the trade deal it wants with the EU?