Venezuela’s dwindling democracy?

Nicolas Maduro’s party stormed to victory at local elections this weekend. Then he immediately set his sights on next year's presidential race, by announcing a ban on the opposition. The socialist leader said any party that boycotted the latest vote would disappear from the political map. That means three of his four biggest opponents could be out of contention. It's just the latest chapter in Venezuela's political saga, where Maduro has overseen an economy in freefall, violent protests and a shortage of food and medicine. For his critics, this latest move is evidence he's a dictator. Yet his supporters continue to hold him up as a hero. So which is it?