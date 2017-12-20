December 20, 2017
Venezuela’s dwindling democracy?, Geneva’s burkini ban and Shell: Complicit in murder?
Could Venezuela's opposition be out of the running as Nicolas Maduro plans to block his political rivals from taking part in the next election. Meanwhile, Geneva bans the burkini. Is this promoting hygeine as the city claims, or Islamophobia? And Amnesty International accuses Shell of murder in Nigeria. Should the oil giant face criminal charges?
