Money Talks: Australia's Westfield sells for $25B

He survived the Holocaust and went on to become one of the richest men in Australia. Now, Frank Lowy is selling his global retail group Westfield Corp to the French property giant, Unibail-Rodamco, for $25 billion. The deal will create the world's biggest mall operator. Oliver Whitfield Miocic is in Sydney and has more on the story of Frank Lowy and the Westfield mall empire.