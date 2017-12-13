Money Talks: Sydney property prices world's second-highest

Sydney’s red hot property market now appears to be cooling off: the latest figures show prices fell by 1.4% in the third quarter of 2017. But it remains among the most expensive places in the world to own a home. Authorities are partly blaming an influx of foreign buyers, particularly from China. And they believe a crackdown could force them out of the market, as Joel Labi reports.