December 14, 2017
Future of Jerusalem: OIC declares East Jerusalem Palestine capital
While all that was happening, here in Istanbul, leaders of the Islamic world came together to condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation says America can not mediate a future settlement. It's now calling on the world to recognise east Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. Alican Ayanlar has more.
