December 14, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sandy Hook Anniversary: Activists try new ways to pass gun control laws
It's been five years since twenty children and six teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire on Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy shocked America, but gun laws in the country have barely changed in the years since. Now, as Harry Horton reports, activists are trying a new approach to bring in stricter gun regulations.
Sandy Hook Anniversary: Activists try new ways to pass gun control laws
Explore