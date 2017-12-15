December 15, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia’s Syria withdrawal, Sanctions hitting North Korea’s poor and Effort to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Russian troops are pulling out of Syria. Is this a mission accomplished for President Putin? Or is Moscow tired of a never-ending war? Meanwhile, are sanctions against North Korea hurting the country's most vulnerable people? And will the UK manage to secure the release of jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe?
Russia’s Syria withdrawal, Sanctions hitting North Korea’s poor and Effort to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Explore