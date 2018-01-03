Roundtable: Has the UK failed the survivors of the Grenfell fire?

How could the pain of a terrible tragedy be made worse? Six months after 71 people died in a fire at London's Grenfell Tower, we look at what's gone wrong since and what could, or should, have been done to alleviate the hurt. Many of those who survived the fire lost loved ones and their homes as well. Some have been rehoused. Others are trying to rebuild their shattered lives in temporary accommodation. Has enough been done to help the victims? At the Roundtable was Omar Salha, from the Grenfell Muslim Response Unit; Lowkey, a community activist and artist who's working to change attitudes to social housing; and Andrew Boff, Deputy Chair of the London Assembly's Housing committee.