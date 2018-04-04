Nexus: What gives Putin his staying power?

Vladimir Putin has announced he’ll run for re-election as Russian president in 2018. He’s expected to win a landslide victory – which would extend his 18 years in power by another six. Who is Vladimir Putin – and how has he dominated domestic and international politics for so long? On this episode of Nexus to discuss Putin’s unwaning power we have…. * Former Kremlin adviser Alexander Nekrassov * Russian vlogger Dmitry Ivanov *And journalist Craig Copetas